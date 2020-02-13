Addressing the Seppalas’ and Jean King's wish to create nearby parking for those (mostly seniors) who love classical concerts and classic films, I have a personal perspective on the matter.
I've been a regular Bankhead Theater volunteer for over 10 years, and sign up to help out at most of the same concerts supported by Ms. King and the Seppalas. Over those 10 years, I have seen a great deal of low attendance at concerts. Not many youth or millennials attend. Attendees are becoming grayer and fewer.
A few weeks ago, I worked a wonderful concert of gifted musicians, who were much appreciated, but by only 157 people in a theater with a capacity exceeding 500. In the days before the concert, tickets were being offered at discount for only $10. Unfortunately, that still didn't swell audience numbers. I felt badly for the musicians, who were truly world class.
Something needs to change, but spending $23 million (more) of our tax dollars to squeeze a third parking garage (a second garage attached to the one we already have at First and Railroad is also planned) within a half block of the others to benefit so few people makes no sense at all. I am a senior, myself, and consider the parking structure directly behind the Bankhead, near First Street on Railroad Avenue, to be convenient and accessible for all. A next-door structure is unnecessary, expensive, and in my opinion, will be an eyesore in that spot. I will be voting “Yes” on Measure P.