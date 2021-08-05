Dave Biggers, Livermore
Ok, this is getting ridiculous. First, I was in three of the early outreach meetings, including a couple forums designed to actually extract and organize citizenry input, but what evolved had almost nothing in common with the consensus voiced in those early sessions. For a refresher, this was the consensus of what came out of that Outreach program (in no order).
- Open space park’ish feel between Livermore Avenue and L Street.
-West side hotel.
-Sufficient (and convenient) parking.
-Minimal housing, with zero being the consensus preferred.
-Preserve Blacksmith Square.
And for those who claim otherwise, that's not what I heard ... IN THE ROOM.
There's been a lot of activity since then, but I've noticed one common thread as well. The City seems to be unwilling to share/discuss the reasoning behind the earlier decision and now, Mayor Woerner's apparent fanning on his promise to seek a Win-Win alternative just conjures up a feeling that maybe there's an issue with the decision process itself, or its influences that are best kept under wraps.
Come on Mayor. Just meet openly and honestly with the Central Park folks. That could save the city a lot of money one way or the other and may even result in your Win-Win outcome. After all, that would be in keeping with both your promise and your web site that touts your "collaborative leadership," e.g., another Win-Win.