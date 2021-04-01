Ryan Sullivan, Livermore
Have you seen the claustrophobic feel the new structures going up on the Groth Brothers site is doing to our downtown? Can you imagine the same feeling across the street with more housing, less green space and a massive parking garage? The Residents of Livermore need to wake up! This will destroy our beautiful downtown, not to mention remove all views of our beautiful hills. Please attend the City Council and Planning Committee meetings to speak out. The re-designed plan for Downtown Livermore is not what we want!