Kathleen Streeter, Livermore
On New Year’s Eve, I am going to drink a good riddance toast to 2020.
I don’t believe I will be alone in being glad to see it go either. 2020 has been a year of pandemic, of fractured population and leadership, and of heartbreaking loss of life. So many of us have lost close friends and family members that we are tremendously saddened during this season that is meant for love, joy, togetherness, and celebration.
But, I will make another toast on New Year’s Eve.
I will make a toast to 2021. A toast of hope for an end to the pandemic and return to our united population supporting and protecting our country. A country that stands for inclusiveness and working together to support the democracy our forefathers gave their lives for. A country that believes in honesty and compassion and embraces the standards that make us America.
Inciting divisiveness is dangerous to our democracy and some who seek power have tried to advance their objectives by driving us apart. I believe we are smarter and stronger than that. I believe in America and so I welcome 2021 with confidence and a toast to us.
The world is watching us. Some are rooting for us, and some are hoping we falter. Now is the time to remember who we are!
Happy New Year. Welcome 2021!