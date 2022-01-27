Ramona Krausnick, Dublin
This pandemic will never end because those who are anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-mandates (necessary now because common sense was not performed voluntarily at first) don’t want it to end – if they did, they would not balk against masks and vaccines – what is wrong with these people? Don’t they understand public health? If these people had not been so nasty about wearing masks and received vaccines when they were so available in 2021, we would not be in this position now. Those against masks and vaccines believed false information (the word misinformation and disinformation are too mild because it’s really false information), so this is where we are now. Because so many were unvaccinated the virus had the chance to mutate and spread. Thank you to the unvaccinated, uneducated and especially the uncaring for making so many other lives miserable.