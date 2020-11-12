Steve Van Dorn, Pleasanton
I think we can all agree that 2020 has been an extremely challenging year.
I’m sure there are people you have turned to for help and guidance during this difficult time. I hope you will join me and take the time to thank them for all they have done to support you as we continue to work toward a better tomorrow.
I am thankful for the generosity of those who give of themselves because it is the right thing to do.
I am thankful for the compassion of those feeding or helping the less fortunate.
I am thankful for the selflessness of families caring for loved ones who can’t care for themselves.
I am thankful for the bravery of our first responders and healthcare workers who fearlessly run toward danger.
I am thankful for the commitment of teachers to relearn how to shape and affect children’s lives.
I am thankful for the determination of small businesses that have adjusted and readjusted to the demands of this time.
I am thankful for the courage of those suffering with mental illness to reach out at a difficult time.
I am thankful for the unrelenting tenacity of parents who have added “teaching from home” to their parenting duties.
I am thankful for the servitude of the non-profits for they fill the gap for those that struggle.
I am thankful for the connectivity of the internet to bring families, friends and businesses together at a critical time.
I am thankful for the joy, wisdom and smiles my family brings to my life.
Lastly, I am thankful for those who choose positivity, patience, flexibility and love in a world we could not have imagined.