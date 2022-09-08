Bill Stevens, Livermore
I am an educated redneck from Virginia who has lived in California for over 40 years.
Bill Stevens, Livermore
I am an educated redneck from Virginia who has lived in California for over 40 years.
Here are some thoughts for you to consider from an outsider.
The California Aqueduct provides water for nearly 30 million Californians, including us.
The current design kills 99 percent of the fish at the end of a canal into the turbines.
The proposed new tunnel may kill only 1 percent of the fish with the new intake designs.
Obama bred the MAGA and Trump movement with liberal laws which most of the US did not agree with, me included.
Trump is indirectly responsible for up to 10 deaths in the Capitol riots.
Trump did some good things while in office but became a megalomaniac at the end like Putin and Xi. In the 1700’s and 1800’s he would have been shot for treason
Eden Housing is done and over so stop your bitching.
The next step is to get involved in the future planning of Livermore.
Livermore is the best town I have ever lived in.
