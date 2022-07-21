Connie Huang, Livermore
I have been concerned about the fate of the Garaventa Hills project since I was a high school student who was just starting to become cognizant of mankind's sensitive relationship with nature. After learning about the potential negative environmental impacts, my high school self-wrote a letter to then Mayor Marchand regarding the issue. I am pleased to hear that the state Supreme Court declined to depublish the opinion issued by the Court of Appeal regarding Save the Hill Group v. City of Livermore. This is a huge win for our voiceless environment.
I was disappointed to learn that the City was not transparent about the available conservation funds that could have protected the Garaventa Hills, especially because this was a question that Save the Hill asked early on. And, after reviewing the facts published in the opinion, it was apparent to me the lawsuit could have been avoided altogether.
I want to emphasize that we must recognize the long-term environmental impacts we leave on this planet when conducting any kind of construction projects. Instead, our current relationship with the environment is parasitic. We have the ability to change this behavior, and we must do better, or we will end up with an unlivable planet.