Sharon and Vaughn Draggoo, Livermore
Livermore has three strong candidates seeking re-election or election to the school board during this voting cycle. Livermore’s voters have an opportunity to seat an informed and collaborative team of trustees to help steer our school district to a position of strength on behalf of students. And this comes at a time in education when all students need, and deserve, the very best we adults can provide as we focus on our shared responsibility for delivering a relevant education for all.
We appreciate that The Livermore Vine news source and Livermore Indivisible partnered in hosting a forum to feature the candidates who chose to participate. We listened carefully for three values from the candidates: decisions for our students that are grounded in educational research based on consensus standards, evidenced-based best practices for teaching and learning, and differentiated college and career paths for the differentiated needs required to build a healthy, educated and strong citizenry.
Emily Prusso, Steven Drouin and Craig Bueno have our votes!
“Closing the achievement gap” has become a tired refrain for me, Sharon, as I look back over my teaching career in Livermore. I know that this gap can be closed, yet in order to do so, administrative teams, a school board team, principal teams, teacher teams and students must take time to accept a shared meaning around common goals based on the values listed above.
We are very encouraged, in reading the Oct. 6 Mailbox section of “The Independent,” to learn that Livermore’s citizens and teachers are giving keen attention to school board candidates. The election and maintenance of a collegial and collaborative school board, and the qualities required of individuals for this role, are evident in several of the letters.
We look forward to casting our votes for candidates Emily Prusso, Steven Drouin and Craig Bueno, who will join Kristie Wang and Yanira Guzman to form the strongest school board we can recall in our almost four decades as citizens of Livermore.