Sharon and Vaughn Draggoo, Livermore      

Livermore has three strong candidates seeking re-election or election to the school board during this voting cycle. Livermore’s voters have an opportunity to seat an informed and collaborative team of trustees to help steer our school district to a position of strength on behalf of students. And this comes at a time in education when all students need, and deserve, the very best we adults can provide as we focus on our shared responsibility for delivering a relevant education for all. 