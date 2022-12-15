Strike two against the Livermore City Council and City Attorney (See attachment in online edition.) The first strike was the Save the Hill Group v the City of Livermore/Lafferty Homes and recently followed by strike two, Friends of South Livermore v the City of Livermore/Livermore Wine Country Inn LLC. Hopefully, the Eden project will be strike three.
Friends of South Livermore prevailed at the First Appeal District Court against the City of Livermore and the Wine Country Inn LLC, remanding the matter back to the trial court. The City Council and City Attorney continue to ignore the concerns of Livermore residents and thumb their nose at the General Plan’s land use policies and components of the California Environment and Quality Act, as with Save the Hill Group.
In both appeal decisions, the City Council and City Attorney abused the discretion vested in them and ignored the substantial evidence presented throughout the administrative hearing process by concerned residents. Their arrogance and contempt of residents’ concerns continue to be displayed in these two decisions. It disappoints me that Livermore voters did not kick more of these bums out of office last month!