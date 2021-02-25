Michael Fredrich, Livermore
The people at Intersect Power, the developers of the proposed Aramis industrial solar power plant in North Livermore, have been telling us that North Livermore is essentially a barren wasteland devoid of any life worth preserving.
Through a superficial and inadequate biological study of the project site, Intersect’s paid biologist claimed they were not able to find any species of concern, such as tiger salamanders. Now, a volunteer biologist, on her own time, has been able to identify the presence of tiger salamanders at the site.
Clearly, Intersect’s environmental studies were intended to avoid finding any species of concern. By limiting the study to a short period, at a time of year when it would have been unlikely to observe species such as tiger salamanders, they guaranteed they would not find species that would cause them problems. Don't look and you won't find.
Both the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and California Department of Fish and Wildlife have grave concerns about the environmental impact of the Aramis project. Yet, Intersect Power is ignoring these concerns and powering forward with the project without any meaningful mitigation of the environmental damage they would cause.
Several small failed solar projects in extreme East Alameda County are being used as precedent for the Aramis project. If built, the Aramis project will likely be used to justify additional solar projects in North Livermore until the entire valley is covered with solar panels. The preservation of open space, wildlife habitat, agricultural land and scenic resources should not take a back seat to achieving the also laudable goal of increased renewable energy.
The Aramis project will go in front of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on March 4. Please call, write, or email your county supervisor, especially our local supervisors, Haubert and Miley. Tell them you do not want North Livermore destroyed by industrial solar plants. Tell them you do not want any such projects considered until Alameda County adopts a comprehensive solar policy.
You can find contact information for the supervisors at www.savenorthlivermorevalley.com/action or search for "Save North Livermore Valley". You can find more information on preserving North Livermore at the same site.