Glenn Stewart, Livermore
In April 2022, our City Council completed the redistricting process by adopting an ordinance that established a new City Council district map.
Livermore’s Districts 1 and 2 will be up for election this November to serve 4-year terms.
District 1 encompasses NW Livermore… West of Portola Ave and North of Downtown, 4th Street, Murietta Blvd, Stanley Blvd out to Las Positas College.
District 2 is NE Livermore … East of Portola Ave and North of First St, Patterson Pass Road and Springtown.
The terms for Mayor Bob Woerner, City Council members Gina Bonanno and Trish Munro expire 2022.
Out with the old guard, and in with the new: Ben Barrientos – district 2, Evan Branning – district 1, Mony Nop - mayor.
Livermore needs to elect city council members who are who are forward thinking, committed to addressing the challenges of downtown parking, traffic congestion, housing, promoting business growth, keeping open space, and taking on the challenges of climate change.
Ben, Branning, and Mony are the only candidates who have been giving back and involved with our community for years as educators, Lion’s Club, policeman, administrators, creating non-profits, housing, human services commission, Tri-Valley transit, LARPD, planning commission.
Vote for candidates who can listen respectively, weigh differing opinions, build consensus, and who are willing to devote time to the community, and advocate for changes to make Livermore great. Take time to check out the candidates before your vote: Ben at benbarrientos.com - Evan at evanbanning.com - Mony at monyformayor.com
These three people have donated their time, money, experiences, skills and talents to a town they call home.
These three candidates want to make a difference in the community. Do you?
