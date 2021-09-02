Jim Huebner, Pleasanton
Afghanistan debacle while the military are more worried about equity, woke and critical race theory than fighting.
DA's and judges letting criminals out the same day so they can rob you again.
Letting in thousands of illegals with COVID-19.
Higher gas prices when last year we were energy independent.
Transgender boys competing against girls.
People making more on unemployment than working.
Eliminating all gender references in our speech and writing. You will have to stop speaking Spanish.
The highest taxes in the country.
Defunding the police in black areas where they are needed and wanted.
If you agree, we can start with the Governor Newson recall, and in my congressional district by voting out Eric Swalwell. The Chinese spy enabler.