Johnna Thompson, Livermore
What good are a city's design standards if they can be selectively applied or ignored willy-nilly? Livermore's Downtown Specific Plan contains mandatory development standards; the Specific Plan states that "development in the Downtown shall only be approved if the proposed improvements are consistent with Development Standards." The city council, in approving the Eden housing development, certified that the project was consistent with the Downtown Specific Plan, yet it violates 13 of the city's mandatory development standards, including those governing public and private open space, main entrance siting and orientation, and building massing. Indeed, the city circumvented the requirement that the "fourth floor of a building does not extend for more than 60% of the site frontage" by counting the entire length of Railroad Avenue between L Street and South Livermore Avenue as the "frontage", even though the Eden buildings extend only half that distance. The result of this fudging is that the entire facade of the Eden building that fronts on Railroad Avenue will be 4 stories of monotonous wall. Since the council refused to consider moving this massive housing development off the central downtown lot, the least they could have done was to have required that it truly, faithfully adhere to the city's own development standards. Perhaps it's time to elect a new council.