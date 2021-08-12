Peggy W Larson, DVM MS JD, VT
The Livermore Rodeo features the "wild cow milking contest," which has nothing to do with ranching. One of the cows used for this event broke her leg. Baby calves who lost their mothers are fed milk substitute from the feed store. I grew up on a cattle ranch in North Dakota and spent eight years as a ranch veterinarian there, so I understand ranching practices. Ranchers do not ride bulls, speed-rope their baby calves and make their expensive horses buck. And they don't milk wild cows!
CA State Education Code 60042 mandates that "Humane education and kindness to animals" be taught in the public schools, K-12. Junior rodeos teach children that animal abuse is acceptable. The Livermore Jr. Rodeo features, calf riding, steer riding, chute dogging and maybe the worst, goat tying. For the latter, the rules allow that each baby goat may be thrown and tied as many as FIVE times per day, traumatizing many of them. None of these events are ranch-related.
As a former bareback bronc rider, pathologist and large animal veterinarian, I have both the experience and autopsy proof that rodeo injures and kills animals. Dr. Robert Bay from Colorado autopsied roping calves and found hemorrhages, torn muscles, torn ligaments, damage to the trachea, damage to the throat and damage to the thyroid. These calves never get a chance to heal before they are used again.
Calves in practice pens suffer even more damage. Dr. Robert Fetzner, a meat inspector processing rodeo animals found broken bones, ruptured internal organs, massive amounts of blood in the abdomen from ruptured blood vessels and damage to the ligamentum nuchae that holds the neck to the rest of the spinal column.
As a former criminal lawyer, children that are exposed to and participate in animal abuse often grow up to abuse humans. Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy, two serial killers, are prime examples. I have seen children cry at rodeos when the calves are roped and slammed to the ground.
It is time for this archaic "entertainment" to end.