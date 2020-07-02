Police forces are asked to make up for years of neglect, limited opportunities and prejudice.
Income inequality, food insecurity, lack of education, racial bias, a judicial system that favors those with means, and confusing government programs add to the burden. It is time to break the cycle and not tolerate violent responses by anyone.
Set a better example for children and teens.
Society has to admit that wrongs have been made. We see or read "To Kill a Mocking Bird," but we don't learn from it. Many programs have been created to relieve suffering of the poor and the homeless, but they are not working
As society starts to open again, try to help others rather than taking advantage of them. You never know when your one act of kindness could turn someone around to a productive life.