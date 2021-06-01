James Hutchins, Livermore
In July 2015, the City Council put out a Request For Proposal regarding the development of the Old Lucky Site. Many citizens voiced their desire that the open space be retained for public use, such as a large park, and not be used to build a large high-density housing complex. When the city unveiled their plans in mid-2016, people were up in arms because it was clear that the Council had not listened to the citizens.
In a September 2016 letter to the editor, former Councilmember John Stein wrote “developing a plan for the Old Lucky Site in downtown Livermore seems to have gone awry.” He said, “The two recent public workshops seemed designed to persuade not inform the residents.” He was not wrong, and many people complained. After an outcry, the City Council stopped and engaged an outside firm, PaceWorks, to perform a community outreach to determine what the residents of Livermore wanted for their downtown.
After spending $500,000, PaceWorks published a report, and the Council used the results to create a list of priorities for the downtown, with the top three being Parking, Community Character, and Open Space. The report also found citizens ‘common themes’ included:
· “Housing is not appropriate in the center of downtown”
· “Downtown Livermore should not have high density housing or become ‘like Dublin’”
· “Buildings should be low-rise, no more than 2- to 3-stories”
· “Downtown Livermore needs a central green space”
Once again, the City Council has not listened to what the people said. They first approved the four-story 222-apartment Legacy complex on the old Groth site, and now the two large four-story low-income housing buildings on the old Lucky site, both in violation of what the citizens said, and their own published priorities.
Bob Woerner was vice-mayor in 2016 when things blew up, in 2018 when Legacy was approved, and in 2020 when Eden Housing first presented the major negative changes for their downtown project. And Woerner was mayor when the council approved the further modified Eden plan. Woener has repeatedly pushed the Legacy and Eden plans forward, despite the public complaints.
The City Council has for years shown they are not listening to the citizens and voters of Livermore. We need a new Council and Mayor, ones that works for the people, not for themselves.