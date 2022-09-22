Sheryl Volkman, Livermore
I am a life-long resident of Livermore with multiple generations of my family still living here - but I don’t feel welcome in my hometown. I’ve gone to meetings and watched the City Council and Planning Commission ignore and sometimes even make fun of citizens. The city is becoming unrecognizable as First St. is now dominated by a 4-story white building with another one planned to go in across the street. We need new leadership on our City Council – we need people who will truly represent us and not just do what they want and say that’s ok because they were elected. Please vote for new people for the positions of Mayor and City Council – and no one who has previously served or is currently on the Planning Commission. Mony Nop, Ben Barrientos, and Carol Wahrer will bring a breath of fresh air to the city leadership and put it back in touch with citizens.