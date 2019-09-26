First, I'd like to thank Phil and Kimberly Pierpont of Sunrise Mountain Sports, all other volunteers and support staff for leading the creek clean-up last Saturday, Sept. 21. Thank you for being so generous of your time, effort and energy to give back to your commUNITY.
Also, I'd like to thank Phil, Kimber and the rest of the Sunrise crew for being so involved and supportive of the Livermore commUNITY, encouraging people to get outside walking, running and participating in life together. The Pierponts have so much going on – especially being the busy parents of a really active little guy! – but they still make time to stay involved with LARPD, Brazen Racing and various local community events. Thank you, Phil and Kimber!
My husband doesn't like me reading letters in The Independent every week because I get so angry over the way Livermore residents have been treating each other over this whole downtown development battle. I've written letters myself in the past, addressing the downtown issues – oh, I've had some great ideas, too! – but I'd rather call people to positive action, not this vitriol spewed back and forth.
That's why I wanted to give thanks and draw attention to those doing positive things in our commUNITY. And that's no typo – so stuff your pride elsewhere and love your neighbor as yourself by being more giving and forgiving. There's no "me" in commUNITY, but there is U and I in UNITY, and there is UNITY in commUNITY. Please be kind to one another and work together; thank you!