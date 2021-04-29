Susan Putnam, Livermore
In 2019, Bob Woerner campaigned for mayor with the promise of a win-win situation for the Downtown plan, transferring the Eden Housing project across RR Ave., and creating open space for Downtown Livermore. That promise has been broken by the Mayor, and intensified by his unwillingness to govern in accordance with the views of residents, who overwhelmingly oppose the massive 4-story building he now backs. Downtown is one of the most beloved places in Livermore. Mayor Woerner should lead the charge to preserve this space for the people and future of Livermore.