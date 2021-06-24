Jim Huebner, Pleasanton
We have an overwhelming number of people voting for Democratic candidates in California.
Do not change your voting preference if you believe that a congressman “bumping” into a Chinese spy for seven years was not giving her any classified information. She was staying with him for love, and not for information that he receives from his position on the highly classified intelligent committee. China would not have left her with him for seven years if she were not producing. Maybe the FBI should be looking at his emails.
Do not change if you believe that poor people, including blacks, are not smart enough to get an ID for voting. We all feel insulted. Over 70 percent of us have no problem with having to show an ID to vote.
Do not change if you believe transgender boys should be allowed to compete against girls in all sports and shower with them!
Do not change if you believe that it is OK for people to make more on unemployment than working, and it is OK to hand out money to working people when the government has to borrow the funds from China.
Do not change if you believe we should defund the police, even if most black people say we need more police in their community.
Do not change if you believe that standing for the pledge of allegiance and national anthem is not a good way to express solidary with all Americans regardless of race, creed, sex, or national origin.
Do not change if you believe that all white people should feel raciest (sic) and Equity, Woke, and Critical Race Theory should replace Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream.”
Do not change if you believe we should eliminate all gender references in our speech and writings. You obviously do not speak Spanish.
Do not change your vote if you believe that $4, $5, $6 a gallon gas will force everyone to get a $70,000 electric car.
Some Democratic Politicians may believe differently, but our own Congresswomen, Nancy Pelosi, forces them to vote with the extremist’s left wing of their party.