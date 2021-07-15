Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
It is time for the players in the Downtown core development to come to the table and negotiate a responsible resolution. It is unfortunate that a lawsuit had to be filed to get the attention of our Mayor, City Council members and Eden Housing. Citizens have begged to get the attention of our City's leadership with no response from them to consider any plan other than what they have proposed, with a majority of citizens opposing the Eden Housing being built on the last open space available in our downtown. This land should be reserved for the enjoyment of all our residents and visitors. Certainly, we need affordable housing, but this is not the location. Now is the time to come together and present a plan that can accommodate housing in a better location and save the Downtown for what most residents envision as a Central Park, not encircled by multiple story buildings. It is not going to be an easy process, but all parties involved have the time to work on a better solution to move housing forward as well as save the last downtown open space.