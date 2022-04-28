Michael Di Dio, Livermore
While inflation continues to soar, many residents – both locally and nationally – may be seeking to store up some cash and increase their savings to prepare for rising costs. While this may seem like a conservative and well-planned route, many people don’t truly realize how much their savings are being diminished by inflation. $1,000 dollars in the bank may earn you $10 of interest (if you’re lucky), but the value of those dollars in a year will be the equivalent of $910 today. So the “conservative” route may not be all that risk-free at all. Instead, tri-valley residents should look into I-Bonds: Treasury-backed inflation-protected securities. They have a minimum 1-year holding period, but starting next month will pay 9.7% interest, tax free at the state and local level. I-Bonds are limited to $10,000 per person per year (family of four can do $40,000 total), and are linked to inflation, adjusting every 6 months in May and November. Save yourself from rising costs by thinking of parking some of your cash into these unbelievable high-return, low-risk securities.