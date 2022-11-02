Owen Brovont, Livermore
If Marchand is reelected, we might as well say good-bye to Livermore as we have known it for the last 60 or so years – of course that is an opinion.
Owen Brovont, Livermore
If Marchand is reelected, we might as well say good-bye to Livermore as we have known it for the last 60 or so years – of course that is an opinion.
The city rulers – oops, the City Council – piously injects the “feel good” word transparency into their public comments, generally without feeling an actual whiff of obligation to taint their decision-making autonomy – judge reality by the recent events surrounding the Eden Housing Project. During the controversy about building it on the old Lucky site, the City Council withheld the information that they had already sold the Lucky property to the Eden company. In the disclosure, we found out that the city had “loaned” Eden the money to buy the land plus another pile of money for decontamination of the site and a mandatory (but miniscule) open space (not termed “park”); all of which added up to a little over $17,000,000, implying that Eden couldn’t muster up sufficient resources to make the deal practicable on their own. Does that raise the question of whether Eden has the value and resources capable of carrying out the project successfully? Is the city prepared to “bail them out” if, like the Legacy project that failed, it stayed an incomplete eyesore in the middle of town for several years? Should we seriously judge the capability of our current City Council to make sound decisions? One only has to look at recent history to ferret out a pretty good idea of who should be allowed to sit on the Council. I support Mony Nop as mayor, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos as replacements for several current Council members who are termed out – too bad we can’t replace them all!
Livermore is continuing to evolve; we need to direct our efforts to assist in guiding Livermore’s evolution in the right direction. We don’t need an urban concrete jungle of high-rises. We need to keep the feeling of an American home town; they are far more comforting and livable. Jan and I have successfully raised 5 children here in Livermore. It is their home town and they still look at it that way.
The over-riding point is this: irrespective of whatever your political opinions may be, please do get out and vote; that is one of our most cherished adult American responsibilities – exercise it thoughtfully.
