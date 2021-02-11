Ollie Sears, Livermore
Climate change is affecting our lives more and more drastically each year.
The wildfires of 2020 got dangerously close to the home of my friends and family, much closer than ever before. Climate change will eventually affect some aspect of every individual in our communities’ life. Our local governments need to set an example to show how everyone can be more responsible and how we are all able to go above and beyond.
I’ve been doing school from my home in Livermore, but I’ve still had the chance to commit time to causes I care about. I joined CALPIRG Students this year to take more responsibility for my community and to set the precedent to my peers that climate change is something we should be working against consistently. I wish I could see a push from my local government to do more than what is required or expected.
I am part of CALPIRG’s campaign calling for Governor Newsom to commit to 100% clean electricity by 2030. To meet our goal we need to show that our communities and local leaders believe this to be a worthwhile cause and a feasible plan. I employ our local leaders to show that my hometown of Livermore understands why and how to tackle our emissions goals.
I know that clean energy is a safer way to make progress in our community than relying on outdated fossil fuels. Climate change will bring with it more fires, rising sea levels, and harsher weather. We have the chance to lead this community, California, and the United States of America in protecting each other from the worst effects of climate change. I take pride in everything that has been done so far, and everything that we have the opportunity to do.