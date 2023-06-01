Raeanne Passantino, Pleasanton
I have been a Tri-Valley resident for 23 years. I worked and volunteered in Livermore for nearly 10 years. I love the Tri-Valley and all it has to offer, which is why I was absolutely appalled when I saw and read the full-page ad in the May 18, 2023, issue of the Independent regarding tiny homes for the homeless. To begin, to assume all homeless people have mental health issues is wrong. To assume all people who are homeless have issues with drug and alcohol addiction is also wrong. There are many reasons why someone becomes homeless, too many to list in my 400-word allotment for this letter to the editor. This “not in my neighborhood” sentiment is very disturbing because gigantic leaps and assumptions were made by the authors of the ad that those housed in the tiny homes were going to automatically become a menace to society, a danger to children, and affect property values. Where is the humanity? Where is the kindness and respect that is currently being taught to children in our Tri-Valley schools. Did we forget to add the caveat that kindness and respect depends on who you are? There were 174 unsheltered individuals in Livermore according to the Everyone Counts 2022 Point in Time Count Unsheltered & Sheltered Report. When I worked in Livermore, there were working homeless who lived in their vehicles, with their children, because they could not afford the high rents or mortgages in Livermore. I guarantee there are “those people” living all around the authors of this ad and they don’t even know it. The unhoused deserve a nice, safe, decent place to live, alongside neighbors who are kind and caring. Livermore is that place. The Tri-Valley is that place. I strongly encourage Asbury and the Livermore Neighbors to sit down and work together, to create a plan and space that not only serves those in need but provides an opportunity for members of the community to work together as volunteers and mentors to help people make positive changes in their lives.