Last week, The Independent published a full-page advertisement advocating against the Tiny Homes project at Asbury United Methodist Church. I want to advise everyone that this advertisement (which was paid for by Stop East Ave Tiny Homes) is riddled with misinformation.
It claims the Tiny Homes project is an “untested experiment”. There is a Tiny Homes project in San Leandro that I had the privilege of touring last year, and I spoke to some of the administrators and residents of that project. The site was clean (and kept clean by the residents) and full of greenery. Some of the residents were addicted to drugs or formerly incarcerated; it was obvious how the Tiny Homes project rehabilitated them and gave them hope and a new purpose in life. By the way, the advertisement acknowledged some of the residents could have mental health or addiction problems; the entire point of the project is to rehabilitate them, and I’ve seen firsthand that it works.
It says it will cost $200,000 per unit. The city isn’t funding the project, so who cares? It also says the church will bear any financial risk associated with the project. Well, good. The project is the church’s venture, so why wouldn’t they bear such risks? It’s an entirely private project.
It says this project could attract anyone from Alameda County. Why exactly is that a bad thing? Anyone in Alameda County is already allowed to move to Livermore as it is. I don’t see how this is any different.
It says the project could attract crime and property damage and could put the safety of our children at risk. Seriously? I think it goes without saying that a church, which preaches “love thy neighbor” day in and day out, would approve a project that would put people’s safety at risk. That’s not to mention there’s absolutely nothing to suggest that this project would attract crime or put anyone’s safety at risk, and the insinuation is an insult to everyone involved with this project.
It says this project would put the physical, emotional, and financial security of your homes and families at risk. Says who? Emotional security is subjective and there’s nothing to support the other two claims.
It makes me sad that these people can be so blatantly anti-community. The Tiny Homes project is a good thing, and I hope to see it come to fruition.