J.J. Olsen, Livermore

In recent letters to the editor, church members have expressed disappointment with those that are opposing the proposed Tiny Homes at Asbury UMC. As a vocal member of the opposition, I would like to clarify my position. I believe there needs to be a plan to address the issues with Homelessness. But the reality is, it will be the neighbors that will be paying the price of the church’s desire to help. As Tiny Homes are not normally found in the middle of a residential area, it is an experiment at our expense. THIS IS THE WRONG LOCATION.