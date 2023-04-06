In recent letters to the editor, church members have expressed disappointment with those that are opposing the proposed Tiny Homes at Asbury UMC. As a vocal member of the opposition, I would like to clarify my position. I believe there needs to be a plan to address the issues with Homelessness. But the reality is, it will be the neighbors that will be paying the price of the church’s desire to help. As Tiny Homes are not normally found in the middle of a residential area, it is an experiment at our expense. THIS IS THE WRONG LOCATION.
There was a plea to let the church fulfill its mission, but as a church member you will have no personal repercussions from this decision. You will go home each night with your home environment unaffected. It will be the people living in the surrounding areas dealing with the outcomes of the behaviors of the residents (and their visitors). Homeless statistics support that many of the residents will be mentally ill, drug or alcohol addicted, and there is no exclusion or screening for these challenges. And you are literally building 16 homes for struggling individuals 30 feet from my back door. THIS IS A BIG DEAL.
The church would argue that you become drug or alcohol addicted because you are Homeless. I would argue that one becomes homeless because you are a drug or alcohol addict. Likely both statements are true.
My concern is with the behaviors associated with being drug or alcohol addicted or mentally ill, no matter what the reason that led you to this outcome. This is not something that just goes away because you have a roof over your head. I have seen firsthand, it is a lifelong journey, likely filled with many relapses in between, that is if you choose to make this journey. The housing first model has no requirements for treatment. But the behaviors and actions through these journeys can lead to a variety of problematic outcomes for the neighbors.
The price tag of each tiny home costing approx. $200,000 per unit is not a fiscally responsible decision.
The church speaks of kindness as a mantra – but practicing kindness for 16 individuals should not come at the risk to hundreds of neighbors and surrounding schools and daycares.
As neighbors, we are fighting for the physical, emotional, and financial security of our families.