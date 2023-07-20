Elizabeth M. Judge, Livermore
Next thing you know they will have tip jars next to vending machines! Worse yet the screen on the machine will not let you purchase an item until you have indicated how much tip you are willing to pay. In other words, one cannot just omit a tip. One has to make an active move to make a “no tip” selection.
Evidently requiring an active gesture to select “no tip” has led to an increase in tipping nationwide! Folks do not want to feel like a schmo by omitting a tip. Get over it! (Did you know that in European countries and Australia for example, tipping is not allowed? Corporations there pay their employees, so they do not have to depend on tips. What an idea!)
During the pandemic many folks ordered take out more often than usual and tipped when they did because those were particularly tough times for the restaurant business. In the old days one was seated at a table and waitstaff brought you menus and food and attended to every need and received a tip to reward good service.
Now the takeout counter at a restaurant, pizza joint, sandwich shop, even at a food truck, will hand you an iPad so you can “answer a few questions.” There is a selection of tip percentages including a “no tip’ possibility (until they eliminate this choice). So, the tip does not represent a reward for service since there was no service. There is also no indication where the tip money goes.
A tip without service is a charitable donation. Persons may wish to make such donations to non-profit organizations instead. Just say “no” to this new wave of charity at take out. Join the growing number of enlightened schmoes!
Misconceptions About Low-Flying Aircraft
Frank Doljack, Pleasanton
It was surprising to hear at the end of the recent Livermore council meeting that the Voluntary Night Flying Policy was called a “curfew” and that pilot’s right of choice is called a “violation” depending upon that choice. No, the FAA is not likely to permit the City of Livermore to make the voluntary policy a curfew. The pilots have a right to choose to not follow the policy. It was more surprising to hear “fining pilots for low flying”. 49 U. S. Code Section 40103 states “The United States Government has exclusive sovereignty of airspace of the United States.” In this regard, not only does the City lack any authority whatsoever, it seems to have forgotten that the primary purpose of an airport is for aircraft to take off and land, which obviously requires flying low! In “FAR Part 91.119 Minimum safe altitudes; general” it states, “Except when necessary for takeoff or landing, no person may operate an aircraft below the following altitudes...” Citizen complaints of low flying are to be directed to the FAA, not to the City for which it has no authority. A few guides are “FAA Guide to Low Flying Aircraft.pdf” and “Help FAA Identify Unauthorized Low-Flying Aircraft.pdf”. The repeated complaints to the City by a few responsible for the majority of complaints (about 1700 over 12 months) regarding low flying aircraft are tantamount to simple harassment, because these people know they should be filing complaints with the FAA.