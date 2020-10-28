Elizabeth Judge, Livermore
When a desperate candidate throws a lot of mud at his opponent, he cannot help but get a whole lot on himself.
The campaign for Alameda County Supervisor, District 1, has descended into a pathetic, mudslinging debacle. All the negative mailers and ads from David Haubert supporters are rebutted by the Bacon4Supervisor.com website. Just click on the bar that says, “Correct the Record.” It explains it all.
Last week’s Haubert mailer was the lowest ever. Because Bacon does not accept funds from PACs or developers, he did his own bookkeeping for his campaigns. Due to time constraints (he has a day job), he filed the complicated forms late and was fined for being late. That’s all, just late, no “ethics violation.”
Just how much more mud Haubert will throw before Nov. 3 is anybody’s guess.
Many streets in Livermore have been stripped of Bacon for Supervisor signs. Even the large ones erected on pipes outside the city limits were cut from their supports. This is a bad reflection on the character of Livermore, or maybe the thieves came from Dublin, where Haubert is mayor, and supported by developers who would love to have the whole county look like his hometown.
If candidate Haubert will stoop this low just to get elected, you cannot trust him to do what is best for you.
Vote for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County Supervisor. You will not be disappointed.