Ben Barrientos, Livermore Councilmember Elect, District 2
Thank you for giving me the honor to represent you on the City Council. I’d also like to thank all my supporters – especially my wife Ann – for going through this long, but interesting, election campaign.
The results speak volumes. I received the largest number of votes for any Council candidate running in this election. It is quite humbling, and I look forward to representing the residents of Livermore, especially those in District 2.
I will do everything I can to move forward with our agenda. There will be no housing development on Garaventa Hill. Downtown is no place for towering apartment buildings. We need more affordable workforce residences throughout the city. Our $30 million annual infrastructure deficit can no longer be ignored. We need to get to work and solve it without raising taxes. Traffic congestion reduction and downtown parking allotment cannot be compromised. Let’s bring back the Energy and Environment Commission. And finally, let’s have a police precinct north of I-580.
I will be accessible to everyone. We will have coffee klatches at private homes and town hall gatherings to listen to your concerns and ideas on how to keep our city a fantastic place to live in and raise our kids. I’d like to give extra support to artists, too, and make our unique city an even greater destination.