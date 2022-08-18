Bill Daily, Livermore
There are lots of offended people these days. Offended by opinions, statues, movies, mascots … Every time I think there’s nothing else left to be offend by, I’m surprised. We’ve become a nation of the easily offended.
But, why? Perhaps we are what we're being accused of. Call me a Martian, I don't care. Call me selfish, and I get irritated and defensive, because I know there may be some truth in it.
It's been suggested:
If someone accuses you of being something you know you’re not, why be offended?
If someone accuses you of being something you know you are, why be offended?
The key is how we see ourselves and others. The easily offended are insecure, ashamed or conflicted about who they are. And we tend to pass our insecurity, hurt and hate onto others. A child feels terrible if someone calls them ugly or stupid; an adult does not. Do you think Einstein would have taken offense if someone called him stupid? Of course not. He probably would have laughed at them and said, “Maybe I am.” As a society, have we lost that level of emotional resiliency? Or, have we determined that it’s easier or more profitable to play the victim?
If our self-worth is threatened by something we can’t control, like other’s opinions, then we’ll always feel subjugated. If we’re ashamed by something we can control, then we need to find the courage to change. It’s our ability to be honest with ourselves that determines our level of emotional elasticity and stability.
Eleanor Roosevelt said, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”
There are many politicians, media outlets, activists and bullies that recognize how easy it is to influence those who are easily offended. As such, they look for offense when none is intended. They search for opportunities to sew discontent, hate and fear for their own purposes. But we alone are accountable for whether or not we allow ourselves to be manipulated by them.
In the words of Brigham Young, “He who takes offense when offense was not intended is a fool, yet he who takes offense when offense is intended is an even greater fool, for he has succumbed to the will of his adversary.”
