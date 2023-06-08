Late last year, the city council passed an ordinance, to be implemented this July, that would ban all signs in the public right of way for the 60 days prior to an election. As July approaches, the council is taking one final look at the ordinance. Why was the ordinance proposed and passed? How was it developed? And what are the likely consequences?
Political signs in every city, and Livermore is no exception, are a contentious issue. On the one hand, they make it easy to see who is running for office. On the other, that’s all they do. If signs help candidates win, then the person with the most signs and the most readable signs will have the edge.
But is that a good thing? Having many well-designed signs says nothing about the candidate’s ability to do the job effectively. Who hires an employee based on a fancy cover sheet to a resume?
There are other problems.
-Signs can be damaged, whether through wind or tampering. They can be placed inappropriately (for example, in medians), put up too early, or left up too late following an election. The resulting bickering is divisive and makes it more difficult to focus on issues and candidates’ qualifications.
-Signs are wasteful: they cannot be recycled, ending up in the landfill.
-Signs are expensive, making it more difficult for newer candidates to run for office.
However, without actual regulation—that is, an ordinance—every candidate, simply to compete, will need signs.
That is why the city council passed the ordinance. It is simple to understand: all signs are banned in public spaces for the 60 days prior to an election. (Of course, this ordinance would not affect private residences or businesses.) It frees the city from the need to monitor the correct placement of signs: if a sign appears, it would be removed. It stops the sniping and enables candidates to focus on the issues and voters.
There is one catch: Due to freedom of speech issues, this ordinance would not impact only candidates running for office, but all signs, including those of businesses that place signs in public spaces. Yet many of our neighboring cities have enacted similar sign ordinances, yet businesses in those cities have not suffered during election season.
So, is it worth it? What do you think?