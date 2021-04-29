Raquel Holt, Livermore
I am sure that you drive to our city center very often, if not every day. During these past months, you must have noticed how bright and spacious the future center park looks. Imagine how greatly lovelier it will be when this park is with trees and plants and Livermore residents, children, and visitors are strolling and having a good time. Please visualize and imagine this beautiful scene. But, sadly, this will go away if the City Council follows the Planning Commission’s recommendation of the Eden Plan to materialize and have tall housing buildings crowd and cast shadow to this precious prime land instead. In addition, parking will become even a bigger problem. Surely, such a decision will negatively alter the charm of our downtown.
I understand that the Eden plan for 130 affordable dwellings can be located nearby and even with the possibility of adding more to it. As a long-time resident of Livermore, I am respectfully urging Mayor Woerner and each member of the City Council to seriously consider and endorse relocating the housing buildings to a different place. Then, we can have a central, large open-space, and easily accessible beautiful park for everyone to enjoy. Then, the character of our charming downtown is retained. This plan is a “win-win” solution. And many, many Livermore residents will be grateful for your courage and vision.