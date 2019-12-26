We know that global warming, the long-term trend of a rising average global temperature, and climate change, the changes in global climate that result from increasing average global temperature, are real.
We know that global warming is primarily caused by the accumulation of carbon dioxide (CO2) gasses in the atmosphere that are released from burning fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas. CO2 acts as a blanket, inhibiting the natural release of atmospheric heat from the sun back into space, similar to glass on a greenhouse.
We know that these human-caused CO2 emissions have been happening since the dawn of the industrial revolution and have dramatically increased as world population and the use of fossil fuels have increased.
Worldwide we have witnessed numerous examples of global warming and climate change in the form of record high temperatures, melting ice caps, and the increased prevalence of extreme storms, droughts, and heat waves. Now mankind has a choice to make: we can continue to burn fossil fuels as we have, and continue the warming of the planet, or we can dramatically reduce our use of fossil fuels, reducing our carbon emissions.
So, what can we as individuals do? We can take steps at home, on the road, and at work to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Turning lights and appliances off when not in use, replacing incandescent light bulbs with LEDs, and installing smart thermostats are easy, low-cost solutions to reduce your carbon footprint. Using public transit, driving electric or fuel-efficient vehicles, better insulating our homes and installing solar are other cost-effective ways to reduce our carbon emissions.
We can also educate others and help them understand the importance of this issue. We can contact our elected representatives by letter, email, phone, and in person to let them know that this is the issue that we want them to take action on.
But what can we as a nation do to encourage energy conservation and the use of non-polluting sources of energy while discouraging the use of carbon-emitting fossil fuels? One solution that is rapidly gaining support is called the Carbon Fee and Dividend. This market-based approach would place a fee on each ton of CO2 equivalent emissions from fossil fuels and return 100% of the net proceeds to all American households in the form of a monthly dividend payment.
The fee, imposed at the mine, well, or port of entry would help account for the true cost of carbon emissions by raising the cost of fossil fuels. The fee would be divided up and given back to all households every month on an equal per-person basis.
This dividend would help U.S. residents pay the increased costs associated with the carbon fee while our nation transitions to a clean energy economy. Because not everyone uses the same amount of carbon, the majority of Americans are estimated to earn back as much or more than they pay in increased costs.
The dividend would inject billions of dollars into the economy, free households to make independent choices about their energy usage, spur innovation and build aggregate demand for low-carbon products.
We are the species that caused this problem, and we are the ones that need to fix it. The effects of Global Warming and Climate Change are happening now; however, we can stop them from getting a lot worse. But it will take all of us to do so, and there really is no time to lose. Please, for the sake of our children, grandchildren, and all future generations take action, and take action now.