We have all heard the term "Too big to fail,” where an organization becomes too big that its failure would have rippling effects far beyond itself. We saw this term used during the 2008 financial crisis that crippled the U.S. economy because our bankers got too greedy. There is another term that is often overlooked but applies far more often — "Too big to succeed."
Today, we see this phrase applying to our current downtown plan. We have a group of individuals who say moving the housing across the street is easy and can be done, when in reality moving the housing across the street is extremely expensive. They know it, but will not talk about it.
There are six lots where housing is being suggested with one lot currently for sale for $2.8 million. We can infer the total cost to purchase all six lots to be around $16.8 million (give or take).
They also suggest using land across North K Street for parking (instead of underground), which will increase the cost by an estimated $5 million. Then there is the $5.5 million used to purchase the original land. This is never mentioned, but Livermore would be on the hook for this cost back to the state. An additional cost of over $25 million just to get all of the land rights in order when keeping with the current Downtown Plan will cost the City of Livermore nothing to build the housing.
The changes proposed by the Save Livermore Downtown group are too big to succeed and will put a burden on those starting families today and be passed to their kids as they grow up to cover these costs.
The simple act of moving the housing will kill a decade's worth of work on the Livermore Downtown Plan. It will result in the housing becoming too expensive to build and, just like BART to Livermore, will become unlikely in our lifetimes, and they know it.