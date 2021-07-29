Barbara Doggett, Livermore
What does it indicate that the plans for Downtown Livermore have been in a state of flux for years unresolved? The answer is two-fold. One, there is a large contingency of citizens who have challenged the existing plans and dedicated themselves to adjusting to new issues to find the best options. Two, there is a city council who is determined to proceed with an old plan that was formed before new options came to light.
Since the initial proposal for downtown planning years ago now, there have been many unexpected alterations ... from changing developers to changing site plans to donations from Stockmen to Covid delays to parking lot and hotel locations, and more. Now, once again, unforeseen circumstances have presented themselves.
It’s time for the two factions to meet and seriously look at these recent circumstances. Is there opportunity here that was not available previously? Is it possible to provide 100 more affordable housing units that include low-income, very low-income and homeless? What is the extent of the contamination at the Eden site? What are the possibilities for taking over the Legacy location? What are the real possibilities for north of Railroad Avenue? What are the environmental laws we must abide by? What funding is actually available? Does anyone want a two-year legal delay?
It’s time to very publicly and openly negotiate, finalize a plan and get on with it. Yes, get on with a plan that will serve our city well for the next 100 years. Let’s get going.