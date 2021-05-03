Rich Buckley, Livermore
Now that France and many practicing doctors with strong allegorical evidence have compiled huge data basis on High doses of Vitamin D3 + ordinary Vitamin C showing positive prophylaxis against Covid-19, we want to aid India effectively.
I would ask corporate charities directed at India to specifically allocate just 3% of their funds to Vitamin D3 + Vitamin C + Daily Needed Minerals, with the other 97% to vaccines.
Accountability increases charitable effectiveness.
Ask the Indian Health Ministry to please focus your donation into one small geographic area of high-density population that your company sponsors as your company’s personal “Stay Well Zone.” Ask to track results to encourage continued charitable-giving interest. Your charity is too precious not to track.