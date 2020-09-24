Jan Brovont, Livermore
I would like to address three topics:
East Avenue Corridor -- Earlier this week I was at the intersection of East Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue. I was turning left and had to wait through a full cycle of the traffic lights. As the light turned green on East Avenue, I counted 13 cars going east and 14 heading west spread over two lanes in both directions. It still took time before stopped traffic was moving and cleared. If the roadway was reduced to just one lane in each direction it would take twice as long. And that doesn’t take into consideration all the cars turning left into side streets or driveways. It would really back up the traffic. Now is not a good time to try to calculate the impact of the traffic, since many Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories employees are working from home and not adding to East Avenue congestion.
Livermore City Council - If a sitting council member becomes mayor, the council appoints a replacement. We do not get to vote on that.
The weather - As I’m watching the news with pictures of Hurricane Sally and flooding in the Southeast, it reminds me of an idea I had a few years ago. Imagine California having some mega reservoirs to hold our much-needed water. We have fertile land in the state and good weather, but we never have enough water. California, the Southern states, and/or the federal government should build a couple of huge pipelines from the Southeast to the Southwest. It would be expensive, but should also be a huge help to California and the whole country.
We built oil pipelines for 800 miles across the Alaskan terrain from 1975-1977. Building water pipelines in the 2020s, along a southern route that doesn’t cross the mountains, should be much easier. When a hurricane is about to hit the Southeast, states could start pumping the rain/flood waters west through the pipelines. Pump it into to California’s reservoirs for use later. We get the water we need and lower or slow the flood waters in the Southeast. Maybe Northern California could stop sending our water to Southern California.