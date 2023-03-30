Zachary Cosenza, Livermore
The greatest cause of traffic congestion is not merely housing; it is low-density suburban housing. When housing is built at sufficient density, transit and local shops can survive and alleviate car traffic. That is why streets in ultra dense Paris (53k people / square mile) can be 2 quiet, happy lanes while suburban Pleasanton and Livermore (3.6k people / square mile) require 4 and 6 lane noisy highways in places. Think about this next time you read about how some downtown housing project will create unlivable amounts of traffic. Yes, some traffic will be generated (particularly without rapid bus lines) but not nearly as much as if it was sprawled out at the edge of town or to other cities. This additional sprawl is, by law of simple geometry, car-centric and will only turn our region into LA. Might I suggest Paris instead?