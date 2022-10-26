Robin Groth, Livermore

In the 2017 Downtown outreach study, parking was the #1 concern; 2nd was community character and design; 3rd was open space, and 4th traffic and circulation. The outrage witnessed by so many concerned citizens is because while these items were at the top of the outreach study, they were blatantly ignored by City leaders. I investigated the traffic, as it’s already troubling, and with all the projects proposed, how did the past/present Mayor and Councilmembers not share their concerns about the REAL impact of downtown development? It’s their job to ask in-depth questions and make sure the project report addresses all impacts. 