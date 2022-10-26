In the 2017 Downtown outreach study, parking was the #1 concern; 2nd was community character and design; 3rd was open space, and 4th traffic and circulation. The outrage witnessed by so many concerned citizens is because while these items were at the top of the outreach study, they were blatantly ignored by City leaders. I investigated the traffic, as it’s already troubling, and with all the projects proposed, how did the past/present Mayor and Councilmembers not share their concerns about the REAL impact of downtown development? It’s their job to ask in-depth questions and make sure the project report addresses all impacts.
After pulling a city records request, it was disturbing to see what our local leaders approved and how it will affect our downtown. The data from the reports is insufficient at best. Some reports clearly state the trip numbers, while others only state “weekday Peak hours”. No weekend data is available and that is when our downtown is the busiest! Makes it very suspicious to NOT report the true findings. Regardless, the piecemeal of the reports equals these approx. trips:
Legacy has 189 weekday PM peak/1840 projected daily trips
Eden has 81 weekday PM peak/ 960 daily trips.
I St Garage approx. 203 weekday PM peak/approx. 2100 daily trips
K/L Street Garage- 96 weekday PM peak/approx. 1100 daily trips
Hotel trip-95 weekday PM peak /700 daily trips
Retail, Museum, Science center-125 peak/ 1200 daily trips.
That’s approximately 8000 more car trips DAILY weekdays in the downtown core area.
Conveniently, Legacy Partners and Eden Housing used the same consultant, Fehr, and Peers, to report on the impacts of their projects so there is no 2nd opinion on the data presented. Be assured that the reports both came back as having “little impact” on traffic in the area. The Eden housing report cites that with the new Eden Project (81 trips hourly in PM peak), the traffic-light would only delay .2 more seconds, so there is “little impact”. There is no way that 81 cars coming from just ONE development into existing traffic adds virtually not a second of delay at Railroad/So. Livermore.
How did our planning department, then the city council, not question this data? This is completely unrealistic data to base approvals of projects on, yet it’s flown through our tone-deaf council and was approved unanimously.
It’s time for a change; we deserve better.