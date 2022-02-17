Alan Marling, Livermore
The High-Speed Rail Authority is accepting public comments for its 2022 draft plan. The idea of a train connecting San Francisco to LA was passed by California voters in 2008. Work has begun, and it’ll be completed in parts, like BART was. Each additional track creates lots of value, as citizens of Livermore can certainly appreciate, as we are still lacking our BART connection. We feel cut off from San Francisco and other Bay Area cities. Our vineyards and local businesses are likewise isolated. Traveling requires commuting in cars, and it doesn’t take too long languishing in 580’s congestion to make it obvious that form of transportation isn’t the way forward.
Adding cars to California means adding lanes to freeways, repairing roads and building more parking. Also don’t forget the gas subsidies. All that is expensive, to say nothing of the environmental costs. Cars are dangerous, both in terms of crashes and the climate crisis. True, electronic vehicles can run on green electricity, but finding enough metals for their batteries will require colonial levels of extraction from disadvantaged countries. I’ve seen the USA go to war over oil. Let’s not let it happen again over lithium.
Most of the reporting about the high-speed rail has been how it’s over budget. Focusing on that element is shortsighted. The biggest cost isn’t the train’s price tag but the price of trying to live in the past.
I hope you’ll email a public comment in favor of high-speed rail at DraftBP2022@hsr.ca.gov.