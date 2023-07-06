Richard Andrews, Livermore
We Liberals are supposed to support all this push making Trans-gender not only acceptable, but also go out with a sign screaming that they deserve special treatment and MUST be treated as whatever they choose to be called. Exceptions only for them. Sorry: Equality not dominance.
Saying a person who has had their physical development determined by testosterone and XY chromosomes can compete in sports as a woman because they “feel like a woman” is absurd. Lia Thomas is an example of how stupid the NCAA and Pro-sports have become to accommodate demands from the “diversity people” at the expense of the majority and science. This has been shown by Lia’s own postings that (s)he just gets turned on by cross dressing and being in the women’s locker room. They are proof. And what has happened to MMA pro fights? Stupidity. Of course, a man-woman is going to dominate. That’s how we are built. Both examples deprecate the great achievements of female athletes. That is shameful. I hope that there is a push-back by student athletes and their parents against this ignorant Woke approach to everything. Women trying out for the male team is fine with me. As they have no physical advantage, just good abilities, which they have to prove one on one.
I have friends whose daughter became their son. It took some adjusting, but he is a good kid, so what the heck. I accept people for ALL of who they are: Not just a narrow portion. My friends know this. and it’s not even discussed. However, when it is demanded that I HAVE TO ACCEPT in order to be acceptable, I will push back. Although a lifelong liberal, I know I have responsibilities, too.
Most people in America are in the middle, leaning one way or the other. And those are the ones we need, if we want America to be on top. That’s what has made us great for over 200+ years. These entitled souls who are ticking me off, think that the middle is going to jump on board just because THEY demand it. Boy are they in for a big surprise. The vitriol they are spewing is as silly as what the MAGA people say, who still support a Traitor. Both extremes need to pull back and proffer ideas for debate -- not the “in your face” screaming, disruption, and questionable legal maneuvering.