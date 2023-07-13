Greg Scott, Livermore
Where do we expect the homeless to go? What do the politically powerful really care about the desperate powerless? Would the powerful be willing to live alongside the homeless?
For a better pathway to solving homelessness, we need to understand what we are doing wrong. We need a place for more homeless to go. We falter in this endeavor by using too many resources for too few homeless.
For example, Asbury Church proposes to build sixteen tiny houses for approximately sixteen homeless. When the seventeenth homeless person knocks on one of those doors, what would we say? One response is equivalent to: “There’s no room in the inn.” Is the wait list more than 2,000 years?
Each Asbury proposed tiny house is to run $175,000 to $225,000, plus more costs. If we could, adding a seventeenth house would cost the same or more. What we are doing by expending so many resources for so few is to limit the extensibility of the solution when homelessness is increasing exponentially.
What is needed is a far less resource-consumptive solution. To put tiny houses and homeless next to million-dollar houses is not fair to those house residents, no matter how unsound the residents’ reasoning against the homeless. Community consensus is critical.
We need land that is appropriate for an enclosed homeless commons. The idea is not to make a slum, but to use far fewer resources to shelter homeless. This land needs to be a hybrid of tiny houses and tents. The tiny houses would be subsidized housing for police officers and social workers. The tents would be for the homeless. This is a modified version of what San Francisco did after buildings collapsed and burned in the 1906 earthquake.
A $2,000 tent, a $3,500 Incinolet electric toilet, and a $4,500 electric generator, plus $10,000 for the rest to make it workable, is still far less expensive than a $175,000 to $225,000 tiny house – something like a Burning Man encampment. This land needs to be under the ownership of a non-profit 501(c)(3). It would be financed by both private and public money. It needs to be in an appropriate land-use area. The extensibility of adding homeless residents is extremely important.
We have three basic modes of organization to govern this land: authoritarian, hierarchical, and consensus. We need a balance of all three.
Spending $17 billion on homelessness in four years hasn’t worked, California.
