Anthony Pangelinan, Livermore
I keep reading about a survey of Livermore residents with a 4-1 result for the downtown development. Where was this survey published? Who conducted the survey? What were the questions? How many people were surveyed? Was the survey statistically significant? And the most important question of them all, who paid for the survey?
I find the general lack of transparency very disturbing when special interest groups refuse to disclose financial information and results of surveys conducted in private. Repeating a ratio of surveyed people does not validate the results. Validation and credibility only come with full disclosures.