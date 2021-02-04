Rick Nordyke, Livermore
With transparency at last back in the White House, perhaps some of it might rub off on the Livermore City Council and staff.
This is in regards to relating how exactly the $14.5 million, earmarked for downtown housing, can be spent. Does it have to be limited to the 8-acre parcel downtown or can it go towards construction of Eden Housing north of Railroad Avenue? There are many of us that haven’t heard the city explain exactly what options or limitations if any, the city has for this considerable amount of money.
With the Eden footprint growing even larger and the park diminishing in size, moving across the street is making more and more sense!
As for the East Avenue lane reduction, in full disclosure, I live two blocks from East Avenue Station #6. As a result, I’m pretty aware of their activity, and 95% of the emergency exits are onto East Avenue - East and West bound. Any calls received during morning and afternoon commute periods could have deadly consequences with emergency vehicles having to negotiate a bumper-to-bumper, one-lane street. This station responds to many, if not all, 580 accidents, in addition to city needs.
When East Avenue was widened at Madison in the mid-60s, and still today, Livermore's largest collective employer, Lawrence Livermore and Sandia Labs, made significant financial contributions to the project to aid their commuters. I doubt the directors thought they needed to worry about a “Sunset” on the deal. I hope they won’t.