Lucy Hair, Livermore

When I think about what I want from Livermore’s City Council, I have to ‘re-imagine’ that Livermore citizens will get transparency. What do I mean by that? Transparency means that the Council will inform us not only what their vote is, but also what the consequences of their vote will be. This ‘informing us’ should not only include a copy of whatever the thing is, but also 1) a town hall to convey what it is, as well as all of the consequences, pro and con, 2) written articles to convey the same, and 3) a respectable time period for the citizenry to digest these said consequences and to respond. 