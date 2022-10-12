When I think about what I want from Livermore’s City Council, I have to ‘re-imagine’ that Livermore citizens will get transparency. What do I mean by that? Transparency means that the Council will inform us not only what their vote is, but also what the consequences of their vote will be. This ‘informing us’ should not only include a copy of whatever the thing is, but also 1) a town hall to convey what it is, as well as all of the consequences, pro and con, 2) written articles to convey the same, and 3) a respectable time period for the citizenry to digest these said consequences and to respond.
This has not been done by our current Council. For example, and with respect to Eden Housing, the change in the number of stories, the effects on parking and traffic, the effective nullification of citizens’ referendum to put a proposed relocation of Eden Housing on the November ballot -- the Council has acted expeditiously to achieve their desired outcome and without sufficient citizen interaction. They might argue that citizens are allowed to comment at the Council meetings, send in emails, etc. Yes, but these opportunities for specific input, like those on Eden Housing, are often announced late, with maybe a day or two to spare. Regular people who are not politicians should NOT be expected to hang around, waiting for the Council to tell them they are now allowed to provide input. This is not transparency. This smacks of desperation and the need to do something before the citizens stop them.
If we want to change the way that our local politicians interact with us, the citizens of Livermore, we need to show them that we want governance to be inclusive and transparent. Mony Nop (Mayoral Candidate), Carol Wahrer (District 1 Candidate), and Ben Barrientos (District 2 Candidate) have pronounced their determination to govern transparently and inclusively. We should give them the chance to prove that they can.