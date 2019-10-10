Simply listing the titles of the nine or more Livermore groups which annually attract families of varied cultural, ethnic, economic, religious, artistic, etc., backgrounds to the Bankhead's lobby and plaza each year would exhaust the word limit of the Mailbox column.
I place high value on these events, and want to know whether the "Central Park Plan" or the "City Plan" would NOT negatively impact the ability of the volunteers to park close enough to transport the necessary paraphernalia from their vehicles to their assigned plaza and lobby spots.
Leaders, please respond. I and others will vote according to your answer.