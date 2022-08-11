Richard K. Ernst, Livermore
Responding to the August 4 letter entitled “Treason Against Reason,” I would like to make the following observations.
First, though I am not a scientist, I do know that the vast majority of scientists worldwide affirm that human beings have a role to play in our changing climate.
Second, it defies reason to contend that those who are concerned about climate change are creating a new “terror weapon” to justify “intrusions and departures” from freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution. On the contrary, most people I know who are concerned about climate change, whether educators, scientists or just citizens, are folks who genuinely care about the quality of life on our planet and the future we are leaving generations to come. It is unfortunate to suggest that educators who speak about climate change in the classroom are “assisting in terrorizing students…” and “spreading dark shadows of fear and doubt.” Nothing could be further from the truth.
Third, while it is true that educators do not have the right to impose their personal values on students, they do have the right and obligation to represent in the classroom values that are the common inheritance of all Americans: namely, equality, justice, respect for the worth and dignity of every person, without regard to race, religion, economic status, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.
Fourth, I agree that students are in school “to obtain basic tools to assist them to become productive members of society.” The writer rightly includes in his list of important subjects: social studies, literature, American and world history, and civics. However, the writer undermines his perspective by speaking critically of “social awareness” and “woke” ideas. All education is based on celebrating new “awareness's” and being “awakened” by new ideas.
Fifth, with regard to teaching historical subjects, it is vitally important to be honest and truthful in exploring both the successes and failures in our nation’s attempt to live up to the promises of its founders. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (persons) are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness…”
The author asks, “Why are we going backwards?”
Thanks to our gifted and dedicated teachers and educators, we are not in danger of moving backward! We are a forward-looking people!