Crying over global warming mutated into sobbing over climate change. When the arguments for supporting global warming and its major causes were heavily debated and found to be vastly overstated and wanting, it mutated into “Climate Change” — a handy substitute terror tool, unfortunately lacking a convincing, defensible etiology.
This new terror weapon is used to justify all sorts of social and governmental intrusions and departures from the freedoms guaranteed to Americas by our Constitution. Climate change is persuasively argued, by reputable scientists, to be more a response to perturbations of Earth’s orbit around the sun and erratic variations of the sun’s energy output, than to the comparatively insignificant human contributions of “greenhouse” gases in the atmosphere; the primary greenhouse gas is contributed by oceans and lakes as water vapor!
In presenting the climate change hypotheses, teachers are assisting in terrorizing students at all levels of education. They are not transferring knowledge; they are presenting personal opinions masquerading as knowledge! This is an intolerable crime against society and its children. Educators who offer these opinions as knowledge are violating the very concept of objective education; it is nothing less than egregious propaganda, a violation of human rights! Educators are actually spreading dark shadows of fear and doubt.
Educators do not have the right or authority to teach their personal values to students beyond reinforcing acceptable behavior standards while at school. To do so is usurping the role and authority of parents. Students do not attend school to have their morals redefined, nor to be indoctrinated with the latest transgender and sexual ideologies of the teachers and their school boards. Society insists that students are in school to obtain basic tools to assist them in becoming productive members of society. Early schooling typically summarized those tools as reading, writing and arithmetic. Later, schooling brings students into more intimate contact with higher math (algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus); languages (English, French, Spanish, German); sciences (biology, chemistry, astronomy and physics) and combined social studies through literature, American and world history, and civics. This curriculum was already a “full plate” for students through high school. To introduce newer “social awareness” and “woke” ideas can only seriously confuse and detract from the critical content of traditional curricula that build competent citizens of the United States. Western culture freed the common man from oppressions of earlier societies, including various socialist experiments! Why are we going backwards?